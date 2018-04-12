Several Tahoe-Truckee resorts get final snowfall before closing weekend

Miracle March could only do so much.

The 2017-18 ski season is coming to an end as multiple resorts announced this Sunday as the final day of winter operations.

The Truckee-Tahoe area ski resorts did, however, benefit from a late-season dumping on Wednesday night, making for what should be good skiing with several mountains reporting around a half foot of fresh snow.

Squaw Valley received 6 inches of overnight snow, while neighboring resort, Alpine Meadows, reported 5 inches of fresh snow. Squaw Valley will host the Toyota U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction on Saturday, April 14, as part of resort's Snowsports History Celebration week.

Further north, Boreal Mountain Resort reported 7 inches of snow and an average base of 120 inches, while nearby Soda Springs Resort reported 7 inches as well.

Squaw and Boreal are typically among the last resorts to call it a winter, but several others have announced Sunday, April 15 as the final day of the season.

Skiers at Sugar Bowl Resort will have one last weekend to play on the mountain. The resort will end the ski season on Sunday, April 15, according to the mountain's public relations consulting service, JVP Communication's Jessica VanPernis Weaver. The resort received 5 inches of overnight snow, and has 102 trails open, serviced by eight lifts.

Northstar California Resort will also close this weekend. The mountain received 5 inches of snowfall overnight, and will close for the season on Sunday, April 15.

Over in Incline Village, skiers get one last weekend on the slopes, as the resort announced Sunday, April 15 as its closing day. Diamond Peak reported 1 inch of new snow.

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort will also be closing this Sunday. The resort will conclude the 2017-18 season with it annual Downhill Dummy event, in which teams build dummies to send sliding down the hill and off a jump. This year's theme is super heroes.

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe reported 4 inches of light and dry snow from Wednesday's storm. The resort announced it will be open for a couple more weeks with a closing date of Sunday, April 29.

Across the lake, Heavenly Ski Resort reported 2 inches of new snow. The resort will host Heavenly's Pond Skim on Saturday, April 21. Vail Resorts' other property, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, closed on April 8.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.