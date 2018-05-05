Sagan Fondo underway in Truckee (VIDEO)

The first annual Sagan Fondo: Truckee Dirt Edition got underway this morning with roughly 600 cyclists leaving Riverview Sports Park for an 8 a.m. mass start.

World-class cyclists Peter Sagan and Levi Leipheimer were among several professional riders taking off on the 68-mile gravel course.

The route takes riders past Boca and Stampede Reservoir toward Loyalton, before heading back to the finish line at Riverview Sports Park.

The Sagan Fondo festival will begin at 11 a.m. at Riverview Sports Park, with an award ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Fiftyfifty Brewing Co. will host an after party from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

