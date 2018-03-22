Prep Wrap: Truckee girls softball struggle in league opener

It was a tough first week of Class 3A Northern League play for the Lady Wolverines softball team.

The girls lost each of their three contests on the road against Dayton. A lack of field time, due to snow on Truckee's field, led to a 49-1 run disparity over the three games.

The games were originally scheduled to be played in Truckee, but were moved to Dayton after last week's snowstorm.

Truckee began league play with a doubleheader on Monday, March 19, and were defeated 18-0 in the first game after five innings of play due to the 10-run rule.

The girls then suffered a 15-1 defeat after five innings of play in the following game. Truckee's lone run came in the second inning when center fielder Casie Barnum hit a single to score first baseman Stephanie Randall. Seniors Daelyn Borden, Amelia Strusinski, and Sierra Bohnet also picked up hits in the game.

Truckee returned to Dayton on Tuesday, March 20, and were topped 16-0 after five innings of play.

Strusinski, Randall, and Bohnet led Truckee from the plate with one hit apiece on the day.

Truckee (0-6, 0-3 Northern League) will look for their first win of the season on Friday when the girls face Fernley (1-1, 1-1 Northern League). The contest is scheduled to take place at Truckee High School, but with snow in the forecast for the week, the Wolverines may again be forced to reschedule or find a new site for the game. Truckee played just one home game last season, and were forced to move their recent three-game home series against Dayton to the Dust Devils' home field.

Track and Field

Though last week's storm stopped Truckee from reaching Placer High School for a meet on Friday, March 16, a pair of Wolverines did compete the following day at the Husky Invitational.

Sophomore Montana Montgomery and junior Calin Laine each made the trip to Sheldon High School in Sacramento to race in the 3,200 meters.

Montgomery laid down a personal record with a time of 10 minutes, 8.81 seconds for fourth place out of 28 athletes. Laine finished in 15th place with a time of 10:51.41 in his first race at 3,200 meters this season.

The Wolverines' underclassmen will next race at the High Desert Frosh/Soph Invite on Friday, March 23, at McQueen High School in Reno. The team will then compete the following day in Churchill County at the 46th annual Fallon Elks Invitational.