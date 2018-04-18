North Tahoe Lakers fall against league’s best baseball team

The North Tahoe baseball team ran up against league leading Yerington last week, and wasn't able to find a way to slow the momentum of the Lions, falling by a combined 21-5 during a pair of games.

The Lakers opened their doubleheader at home against Yerington on Friday, April 13, and struggled in the first game, falling 13-1 in a contest that included six errors.

Junior Sam Sheridan drove in the team's only run. Junior Joseph Lanza singled and senior Graham Payne hit a double for the Lakers' only other hits of the game. North Tahoe struck out eight times in the game.

The Lakers would play a better game later that afternoon, but still committed four errors in an 8-4 defeat.

Lanza led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, and was driven in two batters later by Payne's triple to right field. Payne would score on a ground out by junior Koby Mattson in the next at-bat.

Yerington evened the game in the third inning, and then scored a run in the top of the fourth to take the lead. The Lakers responded with an RBI single by junior Danny Sandoval to knot the game at 3-3.

Recommended Stories For You

Yerington retook the lead for good an inning later with a pair of runs. North Tahoe pushed across their final run off a walk in the sixth inning to make it 5-4, but then surrendered a trio of runs in the top of the seventh. The team was retired in order to finish the game.

North Tahoe (11-4, 7-4 Northern League) will travel to Yerington (14-5-1, 10-2 Northern League) on Tuesday, April 17. The team will then host West Wendover for a three-game series beginning on Friday, April 20, at 4 p.m.