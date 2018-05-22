North Tahoe Lady Lakers take second at state meet

The North Tahoe girls' track and field team posted 11 top-five finishes at last weekend's Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Track & Field Championships in Carson to finish as state runners-up.

Junior Ella Carr brought the team its only individual first-place finish of the meet, taking gold in the 1,600 meters with a time of 12 minutes, 35.15 seconds. Fellow junior Elan Lindsey took fifth in the race with a time of 14:33.15.

Carr would also join Jillian Ferre, Lindsey, and Josii Johnson to bring the Lady Lakers their other gold medal at the meet, winning the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:44.02. The girls' time in the event also broke the North Tahoe school record.

The lineup of Johnson, Ferre, Mia Covell, and Paige McGarry ran to the second fastest time in school history in the 4×400 meter relay for a second-place finish. Hope Anderson, Reilly Scott, Mika Parra, and Covell took third in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:58.06.

Individually, Johnson broke to North Tahoe school records, taking second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:28.59, and second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:40.94. Ferre was third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:33.68, and Carr was third in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:48.50.

The Lady Lakers finished the meet with 84 points, tying with Yerington for second place. White Pine won the state championship with 176 points.

On the boys' side, the 4×800 meter relay team of Etienne Bordes, Joe Pierce, Koson Verkler, and Riley Hacker won gold with a time of 8:46.60.

Sophomore Nikolas Burkhart broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.93 for fourth place. Burkhart also posted the second fastest time in school history in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing the race with a time of 16.74 for fourth place.

Hacker took third place in the 800 meters with a personal best time of 2:01.90. Junior Corey Joslin also walked away with a bronze medal, finishing the 3,200 meters with a personal record time of 10:37.70.

North Tahoe also climbed the podium with a third-place performance in the 4×400 meter relay by Pierce, Keelan Giannini, Bordes, and Hacker.

The Lakers finished the meet with 61 points for sixth place out of 14 teams. White Pine won the state meet with 123 points.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.