Mt. Rose sets new precedent in ski safety

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe has upped its game when it comes to skier safety, becoming the first mountain in the Northern Sierra/Lake Tahoe area to have an Advanced Life Support (ALS) permit.

The State of Nevada Department of Health Emergency Medical Services Division issued an Advanced Life Support permit to the Mt. Rose Ski Patrol in early March, resulting in the first non-ambulance, non-fire department, non-air ambulance service permit ever issued by the state of Nevada.

The Mt. Rose ski patrol has been providing ALS medical care to its sick or injured guests since 2010 under a unique cooperative services agreement between the resort's ski patrol, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (Incline Village Fire) and the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA).

Through this collaboration and dedication to excellent patient care, this inter-agency cooperative agreement has allowed the resort's professional ski patrol to provide life-saving and patient comfort procedures for the past seven years.

"We have always been committed to providing a high level of service and professionalism to our guests, and the permit to provide Advanced Life Support services means that we're able to offer uniformly accepted local standards of care and to set a new standard of care for our ski area," said Mike Ferrari, ski patrol director at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. "We have experienced paramedics, advanced EMTs and EMT basic patrollers on our staff, and this permit allows our team to provide advanced cardiac care, pain management, advanced airway and respiratory support and more to our guests should they need it."

The ALS permit sets a new standard of care for the ski area and allows Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe ski patrol to provide services that include:

• Patient care provided by paramedics, advanced EMT's and EMT basic patrollers

• Medical direction and oversight by Dr. Lisa Nelson

• Ability to hire advanced ski patrol providers who do not currently work at NLTFPD or REMSA

• Participant in the Washoe County Regional EMS Protocols so as to provide uniformly accepted local standards of care

• Improved coordination and patient care transfer with EMS transport agencies

• Ability to apply for EMS/Pre-hospital medical grants

• Ability to purchase medications under the resort's own DEA license

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe ski patrol can provide:

• Advanced cardiac care, including 12 lead ECG

• Pain management

• Advanced airway and respiratory support

• Glucose testing and diabetic emergency care

• Access to direct medical control from hospital emergency department physicians

• Emergency medicine administration

• Over the counter medications

For more information, visit SkiRose.com.