Minor setbacks: Truckee, North Lake Tahoe fall short against lake rivals at home of Reno Aces

The Truckee and North Tahoe baseball teams got the rare opportunity to play on the big stage with a pair of games at the home of the Reno Aces.

The contests were held on Tuesday, April 24 at Greater Nevada Field, and featured the Wolverines taking on rivals South Tahoe and North Tahoe battling Incline.

The Wolverines had the afternoon game, but fell 2-1 to their league foes from across the lake.

Truckee sent out ace senior pitcher Gary Grosjean to start the contest. Grosjean retired six of the first eight batters he faced, but an error in the field during the top of the third inning, followed by a two-out single, gave the Vikings a 1-0 advantage.

The Wolverines responded with their only run of the game on a sacrifice fly by junior Spencer Edmondson.

The score remained the same until the top of the seventh inning when the Vikings hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score the game-winning run from third base.

Truckee was limited to five hits in the game. Sophomore Tyler Estabrook led the team with a 2-for-3 performance from the plate.

Truckee (14-8, 10-7 Northern League) will next travel to Elko (15-7, 15-4 Northern League) for a trio of games. The Wolverines will open the series on Friday, April 27. Truckee will then close out the regular season with games against Sparks and Lowry the following week.

With a handful of games before the regional playoffs begin, Truckee is sitting in decent shape. The top six teams receive postseason berths, and currently the Wolverines are sitting third in the league standings. There are, however, four teams below Truckee that are all within striking distance.

Highlanders rough up Lakers

For the third time in four games this season the North Tahoe baseball team couldn't find an answer for Incline.

The contest at Greater Nevada Field Tuesday night,, was the most lopsided of the teams' games this season with the Highlanders taking a 9-1 victory over the Lakers.

Incline trotted out five pitchers and each were just as effective against North Tahoe as the Highlanders arms combined to two-hit the Lakers, while striking out 13 batters. North Tahoe's only run came via a third inning error. Juniors Koby Mattson and Xander Kriston picked up the Lakers' only hits.

North Tahoe (13-7, 9-6 Northern League) has six games left on the schedule. The Lakers face Battle Mountain (15-4, 12-3) for the first of three on Friday, April 27 at home. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. North Tahoe will then play doubleheader at home the following day beginning at 10 a.m.

The Lakers are currently in fourth place in the Class 2A Northern League standings. The top four teams in the league receive a berth into the regional tournament. North Tahoe will have to hold owff Incline (10-7, 9-7 Northern League) in order to reach the postseason.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.