Lakers win series against West Wendover, will face Incline at Greater Nevada Field

After a 9-1 drubbing of West Wendover at home on Friday, April 20, the North Tahoe baseball team found itself in a much more competitive doubleheader the following day against the Wolverines.

The Lakers would fall 9-8 in extra innings during the opening contest, but rebounded to take a 13-8 victory later that afternoon.

North Tahoe was staring at defeat in the first game, trailing by three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. But an error on a fly ball allowed a run to cross the plate, and then a ground ball by junior Joseph Lanza found its way through the infield for two more runs to even the game at 8-8.

The score remained the same until the top of the ninth when an error by the Lakers allowed for West Wendover to score the game-winning run. North Tahoe senior Graham Payne would hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, but was caught stealing in the next at-bat to end the game.

Junior Eli Snyder had North Tahoe's only extra-base hit of the game with a double. Lanza and sophomore Kevin Tidd each knocked in a pair of runs during the morning.

Lanza would have a monster game later that afternoon, driving in four runs and hitting a triple as North Tahoe took an early lead and never looked back in a 13-8 win. Junior Koby Mattson had a solid game as well for the Lakers with a pair of doubles. Junior Eli Snyder also hit a double, and junior Sam Sheridan knocked in a pair of runs for the team.

North Tahoe (13-6, 9-6 Northern League) will face Incline (8-7, 8-7 Northern League) on Tuesday, April 24, at Greater Nevada Field at 7 p.m. The Lakers have lost two of three games to Incline thus far.

North Tahoe will then conclude the regular season this weekend with a trio of games at home against Battle Mountain.