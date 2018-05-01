Lakers sweep Battle Mountain, move to third in standings

The North Tahoe baseball team moved into third place in the race for one of the Class 2A Northern League's four playoff spots after a sweep of Battle Mountain last weekend.

The Longhorns came into the series sitting in second place, but after three games against the Lakers, Battle Mountain is now clinging to the fourth seed with Incline close behind.

North Tahoe hosted Battle Mountain for the first of a three-game series on Friday, April 27, and took an 8-5 win.

Senior Graham Payne and junior Koby Mattson continued their stellar play from the plate with a pair of solid games to open the series. Payne went 3 of 4 with a two doubles and two RBIs, while Mattson was also 3 of 4, with two doubles and four RBIs. Mattson also shouldered the load from the mound, going five innings and striking out nine batters while allowing three earned runs

Junior Aiden Fenton had a good game as well with a pair of hits, including a double. Junior Joseph Lanza finished the afternoon with two hits for the Lakers.

The team's returned to the field at North Tahoe the following morning for a chilly 10 a.m. start to a doubleheader.

Recommended Stories For You

Each squad scored three runs to open the game, but from there the Lakers reeled off 12 unanswered runs to take a 15-4 victory.

Mattson had a monster morning at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, and three RBIs. Payne finished with a pair of hits, including a double. Junior Sam Sheridan drove in four runs during the game and finished with a pair of hits. Sophomore Kevin Tidd also had two hits.

Junior Aiden Fenton went six innings on the hill, and finished with six strikeouts, and three earned runs.

The Lakers would jump all over the Longhorns in the series finale with eight runs in the first inning. North Tahoe would add four more runs in the third and fifth innings as the team cruised to a 17-7 victory via the 10-run rule after five innings of play.

Payne kept the offense chugging along with four hits and six RBIs. The Lakers captain also hit a double, and had a three-run, walk-off triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to put North Tahoe up 10, ending the contest.

Lanza had three hits in the game, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Tidd, Mattson, Sheridan, and freshman Nathan Whisler all knocked in a pair of runs for the Lakers.

North Tahoe (16-7, 12-6 Northern League) was scheduled to play Pershing County (3-19, 3-14 Northern League) on Monday, April 30, but that game was canceled due to inclement weather, according to the team, and will be rescheduled later this week.

The Lakers are currently in third place in the Northern League standings, and will close out the regular season with a pair of games this weekend at home against Silver Stage (4-15-1, 2-14 Northern League).