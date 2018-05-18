Lakers knocked out of state tourney by Yerington

The North Tahoe baseball team had their season come to an end after the second day of the Class 2A state tournament, falling 8-2 against league foe Yerington.

Both Northern League teams were dropped in the opening round of the four-team, double elimination tournament, leaving the rivals to battle it out in an elimination game on Friday, May 18.

The Lakers took advantage of a pair of first inning walks to take a 1-0 lead, but the Lions responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.

After a scoreless second inning, North Tahoe senior Graham Payne led off the top of the third with a triple. Junior Koby Mattson then drove Payne in with a single to left field to even the game at 2-2.

Yerington would go on to push across four runs in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of a pair of Lakers errors. The Lions then added two more runs in the next inning.

Mattson accounted for three of North Tahoe’s four hits, and drove in both of the team's runs.