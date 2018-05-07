Lakers baseball locks up No. 3 seed

With only a doubleheader against struggling Silver Stage left on the schedule and in need of a win to secure the No. 3 seed heading into this weekend’s Class 2A Northern League playoffs, North Tahoe’s baseball team handled business via a 7-1 win in the opener against the Nighthawks.

The Lakers hosted the two-game series on Monday afternoon, May 7, and rolled to a pair of wins behind solid performances from the team’s pitching staff.

Junior Xander Kriston went six innings for the Lakers in the first game, striking out seven batters, and allowing two hits and no runs.

From the plate, Juniors Joseph Lanza, Koby Mattson, and sophomore Kevin Tidd keyed the Lakers win in the opener with each player knocking in a pair of runs. Lanza and Tidd each hit doubles for North Tahoe's only extra-base hits.

North Tahoe then took the field later in the evening for the regular season finale, and 10-runned Silver Stage after a six-run fifth inning.

Junior pitcher Aiden Fenton turned in a dominant performance with nine strikeouts, no earned runs, and three walked batters. Fenton didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning.

Kriston smacked a pair of triples in the game and drove in three runs for the Lakers. Mattson also drove in a trio of runs, and had a pair of hits, including a double. Junior Sam Sheridan and Tidd also had doubles and two RBIs.

The Lakers (18-7, 14-6 Northern League) will now face West Wendover (18-9, 15-6 Northern League) to open the first round of the four-team, double-elimination tournament. North Tahoe, which will make its third straight playoff appearance, took two of three games against West Wendover this season. The Northern League champion and runner-up will play in the Class 2A state tournament at Reed High School in Reno on May 17-19.

North Tahoe and West Wendover will square off at Battle Mountain High School on Friday, May 11 at 1 p.m.

2018 NIAA Baseball Championships 2018 NIAA 2A Northern League