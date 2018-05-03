Lakers baseball crushes Mustangs

North Tahoe's baseball squad brought the lumber against rivals Pershing County on Wednesday, May 2, and in doing so, put the team in solid position to reach the postseason with two games left on the schedule.

The Lakers knocked around Mustangs pitchers for 14 hits and 12 runs through six innings during the game to seal the win via the 10-run rule.

Mistakes in the field would put the Lakers in a 2-0 hole after top of the first inning, but the Mustangs lead was short lived. North Tahoe responded in the bottom of the frame with a run by sophomore Kevin Tidd, followed by a two-run single by junior Danny Sandoval.

From there, the Lakers never looked back, scoring nine more unanswered runs.

Tidd finished a tremendous afternoon at the plate with three doubles in a 4-for-4 performance. Junior Koby Mattson also had four hits and a pair of RBIs for the Lakers. Senior Gary Payne, junior Danny Sandoval, and junior Xander Kriston all knocked in two runs during the game.

After a pair of unearned runs crossed the plate in the first inning, Mattson shut down the Mustangs lineup. The junior pitcher struck out 12 batters, allowed two hits, and walked one during six innings of work.

North Tahoe (17-7, 13-6 Northern League) will finish the regular season with a pair of games against league foe Silver Stage (4-16-1, 2-15 Northern League). The home doubleheader will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 7.