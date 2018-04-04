Lakers baseball clobbers Pershing County

The North Tahoe baseball team pounded the ball all over the field during a doubleheader against Pershing County, outscoring the Mustangs 33-3 over a pair of games on Tuesday, April 3.

The Lakers hammered Mustangs pitchers for 19 hits, which included home runs by junior Koby Mattson and senior Graham Payne, during a 20-2 victory in the first game. The contest ended via the 10-run rule after the fifth inning.

Payne led the team with five RBIs and went 3 for 4 from the plate, which included a double. Junior Joseph Lanza hit a pair of doubles in a 3 for 5 performance from the plate. Junior Danny Sandoval also finished the game with three hits.

Junior pitcher Aiden Fenton shut down the Pershing County bats, going all five innings and finishing the game with nine strikeouts, four hits, and one earned run.

The teams then took the field later in the afternoon, and North Tahoe again won via the mercy rule after five innings of play in a 13-1 victory.

Payne continued swinging a hot bat with two doubles and three RBIs. Lanza and sophomore Kevin Tidd each knocked in a pair of runs. Sandoval again finished with three hits.

Junior pitcher Xavier Kriston struck out nine batters during a complete game, and allowed four hits and no earned runs.

North Tahoe (11-2, 7-2 Northern League) will face Pershing County (3-9, 3-5 Northern League) against on Saturday, April 7.