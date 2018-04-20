Lakers baseball blasts West Wendover in 9-1 victory

The North Tahoe baseball team knocked around West Wendover pitchers for 13 hits on Friday, April 20, as the Lakers cruised to a 9-1 victory at home in the series-opening contest between the two teams.

The win snaps North Tahoe's first three-game losing streak of the year.

Lakers Junior pitcher Koby Mattson shut down the Wolverines batters over seven innings of work, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.

Mattson was just as solid at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance and three RBIs. Senior Graham Payne was 3 for 3 on the day with two doubles, and knocked in a pair of runs.

North Tahoe (12-5, 8-5 Northern League) will face West Wendover (11-8, 8-5 Northern League) again on Saturday, April 21, in a doubleheader. The first game begins at 10 a.m., followed by a noon start for the second.

North Tahoe batting stats

2B_J. Lanza, G. Payne (2), E. Snyder. RBI_A. Fenton, J. Lanza, K. Mattson (3), G. Payne (2), E. Snyder.