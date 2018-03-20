LaFerriere, Estabrook hit homers to push Truckee past Dayton

Back-to-back home runs by Derek LaFerriere and Joel Estabrook sparked a five-run third inning on Tuesday, March 20, as Truckee's baseball team took a 13-8 win over Dayton to take the regular season series over the Dust Devils.

Truckee fell behind by a run after the top of the first at Golden Eagle Sports Complex in Spark, Nev., but responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to take a lead they'd never relinquish.

The Wolverines then extended their advantage to 6-1 the following inning, before Dayton bounced back with three runs in the top of the fourth.

Truckee put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the frame, and Tyler Estabrook hit a single to score a run. LaFerriere then came to the plate and hit a three-run home run, which was then followed by a solo shot from Joel Estabrook as Truckee plated five runners to take an 11-4 lead.

Dayton scored three more runs in the next inning, but wild pitching led to Tyler Ferrera scoring a run in the bottom of the frame. The Wolverines final run came an inning later when Colin Just hit a single to drive in Joel Estabrook.

Joel Estabrook led Truckee from the plate with a 3 for 4 performance and a pair of RBIs on the day. He also started the game on the mound for Truckee and went 3 2/3s innings with a pair of strikeouts and five earned runs. Spencer Edmondson and Shane Poe also drove in runs for Truckee.

Recommended Stories For You

After being swept by Dayton last year, the Wolverines captured the series win over the Dust Devils, taking two of three games during the past two days.

Truckee (6-2, 2-1 Northern League) is now two wins away from matching last year's win total. The Wolverines are next scheduled to face Fernley in a doubleheader (3-5-1, 1-2 Northern League) on Friday, March 23, in Sparks, Nev., at the Golden Eagle Sports Complex.