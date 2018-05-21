Lady Wolverines finish second at state track meet

The Truckee track and field team made the trip to Carson City on Friday, May 18 to compete in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Track & Field Championships.

The Lady Wolverines battled their way to a second-place finish over two days of competition for state runner-up trophy behind a gold medal performance from senior Olivia Koster and a first place 4×800 meter relay team.

Koster rewrote the Truckee record book at the meet, breaking the school record with her first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles. She crossed the line in 15.83 seconds, edging out Sunrise Mountain senior Dalayna Bolin (15.91) for the gold medal.

Koster would also break the school record in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in second place with a time of 45.59.

Deanna Sunnergren, Carly Davis, Isabella Terrazas, and Lauren Tanner combined to bring Truckee its other gold medal at the meet, taking first place in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:43.27.

The Lady Wolverines continued their assault on the school record book, posting Truckee's fastest time ever in the 4×100 meter relay for a fourth-place finish at 50.83.

The Truckee 4×400 meter relay team of Britta Winans, Tanner, Sunnergren, and Terrazas took third with a time of 4:08.84.

Tanner also took second in the 800 meters, finishing with a personal record time of 2:20.11. Junior Zoe Brunings ran to an eighth-place finish in the 100 meters with a time of 13.35.

In the field events, senior Abby Baier took third in triple jump with the second farthest jump in school history at 34 feet, 1.50 inches. Baier was also fifth in long jump at 15 feet, 10.00 inches. Sophomore Natalie Lang-Ree took fourth in pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 6.00 inches.

The girls finished the day with 63 points for second place. Lowry took the team title with 72 points.

The Truckee boys weren't able to claim any first-place finishes at the met, but had a number of standout performances.

Sophomore Montana Montgomery led the Wolverines charge with a second-place finish in the 3,200 meters, crossing the line with a time of 10:09.43. Montgomery also took fourth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:35.65.

In the 400 meters, senior Cole Eichele took fifth with a personal record time of 52.29, and junior Marcus Trotter finished seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 11.54, for a personal record. Trotter’s time in the race is the second fastest in school history. Sophomore Hayden Sumner took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.82.

Eichele, Nick Rae, Calin Laine, and Montgomery combined to take fourth in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:30.80. Truckee's 4×100 meter relay team of Trotter, Michael Doughty, Rae and Eichele took sixth with a time of 44.27.

In the field events, Doughty took seventh in long jump at 19 feet, 1.50 inches, and senior Dominic Acevedo placed eighth in shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 8.00 inches.

The Truckee boys finished in a tie for seventh place with 34 points. Mojave won the team title with 110 points.