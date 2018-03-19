Lady Wolverines fall in doubleheader at Dayton

It was a rough Class 3a Northern League opener for the Lady Wolverines softball team as Dayton topped Truckee by double digits in a pair of games on Monday, March 19.

Truckee was scheduled to face Dayton at home for three games over the weekend, but due to snow on the Wolverines’ field the contests were moved to Dayton.

The Wolverines struggled to open the series, falling 18-0 in the first game after five innings of play due to the 10-run rule.

The girls then suffered a 15-1 defeat after five innings of play in the following game. The team’s lone rune came in the second inning when center fielder Casie Barnum hit a single to score first baseman Stephanie Randall.

Truckee now sits at 0-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.