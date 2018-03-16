Weekend high school athletics canceled (updated)

Truckee's scheduled baseball and softball games for Friday, March 16, against Dayton have been canceled due to weather conditions. The Wolverines were also scheduled to take on Dayton in a home doubleheader the following day, but those contests have been canceled as well.

The games would've marked the Class 3A Northern League opener for both programs.

Truckee’s baseball team has rescheduled two of the contests against Dayton for Monday, March 19, at the Golden Eagle Sports Complex in Sparks, Nev. The doubleheader is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start.

Last season the Wolverines baseball team played just one of their 28 games on their home field.

The Truckee baseball team is sitting at 4-1. The softball team is 0-3 thus far.

Swimming

The Truckee swim team was scheduled to host a home meet on Friday, March 16, but according to Head Coach Jody Burrill, the meet has been canceled.