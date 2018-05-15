Free golf clinic returns to Carson City Sunday

The 26th annual Fred Alexander Memorial Family Golf Clinic is scheduled to touch down at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City on Sunday May 20, bringing free lessons to junior golfers ages 6-17 and their families.

The introductory clinic will run from 11:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., and will feature more than 40 professionals and apprentices from the Northern California Professional Golfers' Association Sierra Nevada Chapter.

Attendees will also receive prizes, a snack lunch, a T-shirt, a backpack, and a golf club. The clinic will also feature a trick shot exhibition by the "world's only acrobatic golf comedian," Joey O.

The Fred Alexander Memorial Golf Clinic also announced an invitation to veterans and their families to join the junior golfers at the clinic.

For more information or to register visit AlexanderGolfClinic.com.