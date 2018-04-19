Forest service beach and campground opening dates

As snow melts in the Tahoe basin, locals and visitors alike will soon be packing away their winter gear and strapping on the hiking boots or digging out beach wear to enjoy Lake Tahoe's beaches and camping areas.

The U.S. Forest Service recently announced several opening dates for recreational facilities in the Lake Tahoe basin, and with it issued a reminder to those going out for the year's first springtime excursions.

"Keep in mind, recreation area grounds are open year-round, but until sites officially open, there is no parking, trash removal or restroom facilities available," a news release states. "Be sure to pack out all trash and where pets are allowed, always clean up after your animal. Until parking lots open, please park your vehicle off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block access gates."

The first site to open this year was Inspiration Point near Emerald Bay on April 14, and will be followed by a pair of beaches later in the month before the rest of Tahoe's campgrounds and day-use areas open later in May.

South Lake's Nevada Beach and Baldwin Beach are the first of the forest service's scheduled beaches to open on the lake, and will open to the public on April 28.

Among the area's campgrounds, Round Hill Pines Resort is scheduled for a May 10 opening, followed by Meeks Bay, William Kent, Kaspian, Bayview, Fallen Leaf, and the Nevada Beach campgrounds on the following day. Camp Richardson RV Park, Luther Pass, and Angora Resort will open two weeks later on May 25.

Local favorites Chimney Beach and Secret Harbor are slated to open May 1, while the Eagle Falls restrooms, Kiva Picnic Area, McKinney Rubicon Trailhead restrooms, Sawmill Pond and Tallac Point will all open May 25. Pope Beach will open the following day.

"Before recreation sites can fully open to the public, the Forest Service must hire crews and staff to manage the sites, clean up from winter, remove safety hazards and wait for the danger of a freeze to pass before turning on water systems," the release states.

For a complete list of opening and closing dates visit fs.usda.gov/detail/ltbmu/home/?cid=stelprdb5291839.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.