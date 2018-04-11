Far West Masters to host annual fundraiser in

After another successful season of bringing up the next generation of skiers, Far West Skiing will host its annual fundraiser to benefit the Far West Junior program.

The Far West Masters Scholarship Program is in its 27th year raising funds for youth racing, and will host a banquet and silent auction on Saturday, April 24 at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.

The program has raised more that $1 million dollars during its 27 years, according to a statement from Far West, with the goal of promoting academic scholarship, citizenship, and leadership within the ski racing community.

The silent auction is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and will include several items to raise money for the scholarship fund. The Far West Masters Scholarship is awarded annually to racers with talent, an exemplary work ethic, and financial need, according to the program, in order to help cover race expense.

Bids can be entered by those not in attendance by notifying Far West Masters Chairman Eddie Mozen with a minimum and maximum bid via email at Ebmozen@gmail.com or by text at 916-813-2777. Far West Masters recommends that bids be placed before the auction. All funds go directly to the Far West Masters Scholarship.

Far West Master's featured scholarship, the Jeff Wattenmaker Scholarship awards a $10,000 scholarship to be used toward college expenses. Applications for the scholarship are due by April 30. For more information visit Fwskiing.org.

The Far West Masters will host its final race of the season on April 12-14 at Mammoth Mountain with super-G and giant slalom competitions.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.