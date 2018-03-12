Snow in Truckee forecast March 13-16; 18 inches possible at Sierra Crest

An incoming storm that could dump up to 18 inches of snow at higher elevations has prompted a winter weather advisory for Truckee, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said on Monday, March 12.

The advisory runs from 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14.

"Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches down to 6,000 feet. Localized amounts of up to 12 inches are possible mainly west of Highway 89," the advisory states.

"Above 7,000 feet … 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches along the Sierra Crest, are expected. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are expected Tuesday afternoon."

The high Monday should be near 52 degrees with mostly sunny skies, and a low around 33 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.