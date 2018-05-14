Regional recap: Truckee, North Tahoe athletes among Northern League’s best (VIDEO)

From a pair of outstanding runs through regional baseball tournaments to absolute domination in the water at Carson City’s aquatic center, local high school athletes put together several memorable performances over the weekend as the 2017-18 prep sports year nears its conclusion.

After competing at regional tournaments and meets across Northern Nevada last week, Truckee and North Tahoe will send swimmers, divers, both baseball tams, golfers, and members of the track and field squads to compete in the state championships later this week.

Wolverines own podium in Carson

Truckee swimmers have by far been the best in the Class 3A Northern League this season, and on Saturday, May 12, the team again owned the water, winning 18 of the 24 events at the Northern Regional Swimming Championships in Carson City.

The Truckee boys lost only one race all day, and claimed the team win with 522 points. South Tahoe was second with 234 points.

Senior Cooper de Ryk threw down his fastest time of the year in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 20.53 seconds. Heading into the state championships de Ryk said his goal is to finish under 20 seconds.

De Ryk, a Florida State University commit, also won the 100-yard butterfly (51.40) and was part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams.

Freshman Kaikea Crews also came away from regionals with four gold medals. Crews won the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.70), 100-yard backstroke (50.71), and was on the winning 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams. Senior Gavin Olsen and junior Evan Opsal both one a race and were part of two winning relay teams. Sophomore Aaron Bronstone picked up two gold medals for the team.

North Tahoe's Hunter Hoffman posted the only win for the Lakers, claiming first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.78.

The Truckee girls were nearly as dominant as the boys, taking a 501-216 win over second place, Churchill County.

Sophomore Megan Darzynkiewicz picked up three gold medals for the Wolverines. Darzynkiewicz won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.33. She was also part of two of Truckee's winning relay teams.

Senior Megan Burrill also won three events. Burrill took first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:18.71 and was on two of the team's winning relay squads.

Freshman Caitlin Smith was also on two winning relay teams and took first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.80. Freshman Emma Purdy won the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.85) and was part of one winning relay team.

The Wolverines will now head to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for the state swimming and diving meet on Saturday, May 19.

Lakers reach state tourney behind Eli Snyder grand slam

North Tahoe's playoff team came into the four-team, double elimination Class 2A tournament in Battle Mountain as the No. 2 seed, and opened the tournament on Friday, May 11 against No. 3 seed West Wendover.

The Lakers would top West Wendover behind a monster sixth inning, rallying back from a seven-run deficit to take a 9-8 victory.

North Tahoe had been limited to two hits going into the bottom of the sixth, but Sophomore Kevin Tidd led off with a single. West Wendover then walked the next three batters to put the Lakers on the board. Junior Sam Sheridan then hit a two-run single. After batting through the order, Tidd came back to the plate and singled to make game 7-5. Senior Gary Payne doubled to right field in the next at-bat to add two more runs. Junior Koby Mattson then gave the Lakers a 9-7 lead with a single to left field.

West Wendover would hit a two-out home run in the top of the seventh, and then hit a double to put the tying run in scoring position. Junior pitcher Joseph Lanza, however, would get a ground ball in the next at-bat to finish the contest.

The Lakers faced top seed Yerington later in the evening, and were defeated 19-8. Junior Eli Snyder hit a three-run home run in the game and finished the night with four RBIs.

Snyder would come up big the following day, hitting a grand slam to complete the Lakers comeback in a 5-4 win against West Wendover and seal the team's berth into this year's state tournament.

The Lakers trailed West Wendover 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but loaded the bases behind a pair of walks and a single. Snyder then came to the plate and planted a fly ball beyond the center field fence for a grand slam and a 5-2 Lakers lead.

Two errors and a walk allowed West Wendover to pull within a run in the final inning, but Payne got a strikeout for the final out.

North Tahoe would again face Yerington for the league championship later that day, and were defeated 16-1 in the first of possibly two games as Yerington claimed this year's league title.

The Lakers will now face the Southern League champion, Lincoln County, at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., to open the Class 2A Nevada State High School Championship Tournament. The first game will be on Thursday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

Lakers, Wolverines claim gold in Yerington

The Truckee and North Tahoe track and field teams traveled to Yerington last weekend to compete in this year's Class 3A and Class 2A Northern League championships.

Truckee would finish the two-day meet with a trio of regional champions and 31 top-five finishes.

Senior Cole Eichele led the boys in the track events with a first-place finish in the 400 meters. Eichele hit a personal record in the race, finishing with a time of 53.12 seconds.

Senior Michael Doughty picked up the boys' other first place with a leap of 19 feet, 8.25 inches in long jump to take gold.

The North Tahoe boys had a pair of wins in the relay races. Joe Pierce, Keelan Giannini, Etienne Bordes, and Riley Hacker won the 4×400 meter relay (3:41.99). Bordes, Hacker, Pierce, and Koson Verkler won the 4×800 meter relay (9:02.000.

On the girls' side Truckee senior Olivia Koster brought the Lady Wolverines their only gold of the meet with a time of 16.37 in the 100-meter hurdles. Koster was also second in the 300-meter hurdles.

North Tahoe junior Josii Johnson captured gold in two races at the meet. Johnson won the 800 meters with a personal record time of 2:29.39, and the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:47.04.

Junior Ella Carr brought the Lady Lakers another win with a personal record time of 12:18.56 in the 3,200 meters. Carr, Jillian Ferre, Johnson, and Elan Lindsey combined to win the 4×800 meter relay.

Truckee and North Tahoe will now prepare for the two-day state championships in Carson City, beginning on Friday, May 18.

A run to remember

The Truckee baseball team will make its first trip to the state tournament since 2013 when the Wolverines take the field at McQueen High School in Reno to face Southern League champion Boulder City.

Truckee goes into the four-team, double-elimination tournament as the Northern League runners-up behind a memorable run through the regional tournament.

Truckee finished as the Northern League runners-up after a close wins over South Tahoe and Churchill County, before falling on a walk-off single to Elko in the league championship game.