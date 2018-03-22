Rain, snow mixture in Truckee forecast

A heavy batch of rain and snow should continue to pound Truckee through the end of the week, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said on Thursday, March 22.

The forecast calls for rain and snow throughout the day, and into the evening. The high should be near 37 degrees, with a low around 21 degrees.

The rain and snow mixture should give way on Friday, March 23. The forecast calls for increasing clouds on Friday, with a high near 39 degrees.

Snow creeps back into the forecast overnight, and into Saturday, March 24, with up to 8 inches possible in Truckee. Snow is also likely on Sunday, March 25.