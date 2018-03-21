Weather: Rain, snow in Truckee forecast

A warm and wet winter storm with deep sub-tropical moisture will keep rain in the Truckee forecast through Thursday, March, 22, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said.

The forecast calls for rain on Wednesday, March 21, with a high near 44 degrees and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph. The low should be around 36 degrees.

There is also a 100 percent chance of rain in Truckee on Thursday. The high should be near 41 degrees. The rain should turn to snow late Thursday.

A winter storm warning is also in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday, March 23.