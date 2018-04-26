Truckee Planning Commission approves Grocery Outlet via 2-1-1 vote

The Town of Truckee Planning Commission approved Grocery Outlet's development permit via a 2-1-1 vote during a Special Meeting on Thursday night, April 26.

The proposed 16,147-square-foot market at Donner Pass Road and Vista Avenue has been met with disapproval by residents in the area, but was ultimately passed by the commission.

Vice Chair David Polivy recused himself before the presentation began, and Commissioner Doug Gadow abstained from the vote, citing a lack of knowledge on the project after being absent during a previous Grocery Outlet proposal last February. Chair Seth Kielas and Commissioner Jerusha Hall gave their approval of the project, while Commissioner Amanda Wiebush was the lone member of the commission to vote no on the project.

An appeal period is open until Monday, May 7.

For more information on the project visit TownofTruckee.com.

* This post will be updated