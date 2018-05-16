Overturned big rig blocking lanes on westbound I-80 east of Boca
May 16, 2018
Traffic is backed up on westbound I-80 due to an overturned big rig blocking lanes just east of Boca, according to the CHP website.
The big rig reportedly overturned around 3 p.m. today which caused a hard closure of the right lanes. One of two lanes are reportedly closed near the Boca Bridge due to an accident investigation which is estimated to last until 11 p.m. tonight.
Traffic Alert:
I-80 westbound, east of Hirschdale CHP is on scene with an overturned Big rig blocking the right hand lane.
Expect delays
— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) May 16, 2018
