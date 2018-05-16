 Overturned big rig blocking lanes on westbound I-80 east of Boca | SierraSun.com

Overturned big rig blocking lanes on westbound I-80 east of Boca

Truckee Sun staff
Screen Shot 2018-05-16 at 4.29.17 PM

Traffic is backed up on westbound I-80 due to an overturned big rig blocking lanes just east of Boca, according to the CHP website.

The big rig reportedly overturned around 3 p.m. today which caused a hard closure of the right lanes. One of two lanes are reportedly closed near the Boca Bridge due to an accident investigation which is estimated to last until 11 p.m. tonight.