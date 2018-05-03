Steve Frisch: Jessica Morse is right choice for Congress

I am honored and proud to personally endorse Jessica Morse as our next representative in California's 4th Congressional District.

Our district needs new leadership. We need leadership that understands the challenges our region faces creating jobs, building stronger communities, stewarding the environment, managing forests, providing affordable health care, and creating rural prosperity.

More important we need a leader who is accessible, who will work with everyone in the district to make progress, who does not care about partisan lines, and who will work for our interests in Washington D.C. For too many years the Sierra and the 4th Congressional District has suffered the neglect of valuing ideology over pragmatism.

Having met with Jessica several times to discuss the toughest issues in the region I am convinced she has the intelligence, experience, leadership qualities and temperament to help the region meet its goals. Jessica grew up in, fished and hiked in, and knows the 4th District. Jessica also has the experience earned serving her country as a national security adviser to the US Pacific Command, at the U.S. Agency for International Development serving in Baghdad, and navigating federal budgets while serving in Washington.

Working in the field of economic development and environmental restoration in the Sierra for more than 20 years, I have been impressed with Jessica's deep knowledge of the issues and willingness to lead through finding consensus.

I sincerely hope my friends, neighbors and fellow Sierra Nevadans will vote for Jessica Morse for Congress on June 5.

Recommended Stories For You

Steve Frisch

Truckee