Rolf Godon: More local news, less filler

When the name of the Sierra Sun was recently changed to the Truckee Sun the promise was for a more "local" newspaper. To a degree that has been so.

However, there is way to much "filler." For example, a nearly full page of comics, another page of horoscope and crossword puzzle and the better part of a page of the publisher's ramblings. I have not done the numbers, but it seems like a fairly high percentage of "fill."

I would like to see more reader comments via letters and opinion pieces. Perhaps the publisher could do a succinct article encouraging reader input. That would go a long way towards the newspaper as a "local" paper.

Rolf Godon

Truckee