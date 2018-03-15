Pine Nuts: Telling signs of signatures

I happen to be, by hobby, a graphologist. There is much to be learned from the science of reading and analyzing signatures. Let's look at some samples…

The father of our proud country, George Washington, could not tell a lie, and his signature attests to his unspoken virtue …

Upon seeing a winning signature such as that, well, who among us would not follow that man into Valley Forge and beyond?

Then there is a signature of a monarch the likes of which George Washington and the rest of us were trying to escape, that of King Henry VIII …

Who, in his right mind, would follow Henry anywhere besides into a much warmer clime, he, for whom school kids coined a rhyme to remember his six wives: "Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived."

Then of course we all aspire to emulate that most perfect of all signatures, the one we all use when signing a bad check …

It is said, the most winning signatures are artistic and legible, with a flair of élan and panache. I offer my own as an example …

Recently, someone sent me an autograph and asked me to analyze it without disclosing the author …

Well, I hope they didn't pay for that autograph. I don't believe it to be a signature at all, but suspect it might be a seismograph recording of the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989.

Take it from someone who knows his graphology, you want to be on your toes when somebody tries to sell you an autograph these days …