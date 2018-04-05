Michael F. Jordan: ‘Assault weapon’ discussion needs more thought

In his March 2 column, Mr. Layne suggests modifying the Second Amendment to limit the right to keep and bear arms to "single shot" only. What does that mean?

Would a double-barreled shotgun be outlawed? Most revolvers have 5 to 9 round cylinders. Would they be outlawed as well? The term "assault weapon" is an meaningless name. Anything — gun, knife, rock — can be used as an assault weapon. Except for automatic weapons, which are closely regulated by the federal government, all other firearms — rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers — require a trigger pull for each round fired.

Finally, a gun that could fire only one round before being manually reloaded would not do much if my house were invaded by more than one person.

Mr. Layne needs to think about this more thoroughly.

Michael F. Jordan

Incline Village