Lynn Booth: Thanks for community support of schools

Thanks for community support of schools

On Monday, May 7, I turned on my computer to discover that the Google doodle was acknowledging Teacher Appreciation Week.

As an educator who began teaching in 1976 in a resurrected quonset hut left over from World War II with a 10-inch wood fungus in the window, I marvel at the facilities that Tahoe Truckee Unified School District provides for its students and teachers.

The new Career Technical Education wing at Truckee High, the new classrooms at Truckee Elementary and Donner Trail Elementary, and the complete renovation at Tahoe Lake Elementary are examples of this. (See "Measure U in Final Phases," Truckee Sun, May 4). Of course, none of this would be possible without taxpayer money, and, thus, I would like to thank the voters in our community who support public education.

As the proverb says, "It takes a village to raise a child."

Lynn C. Booth

Member, California Retired Teachers Association, Division 51, Nevada County Chapter

Truckee