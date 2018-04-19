Law Review: Trump University pays $25M settlement

A federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld a $25 million settlement to students of the now-defunct Trump University.

They claimed they were charged up to $35,000 and promised Trump's secrets of real estate success, but were not given those secrets and instead got sales pitches to buy more Trump products. Their products included, I suspect.

Trump has filed thousands of lawsuits so it's hard to pick and choose which one to write about, but the Trump University settlement was in the news recently.

Months ago, after U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curial refused to dismiss the students' lawsuit, Trump called the Indiana-born judge a "hater" and a Mexican who was biased against him. It was Curial's settlement that was approved by the Court of Appeals.

Trump University had advertised that the students would learn the keys to successful real estate investment, probably along the lines of his book "The Art of the Deal." The book he did not write, and whose author is extremely negative about Trump.

The lawyers who represented the students did not charge.

This Trump University settlement is the least of Trump's problems. The cover of Time magazine says it all: A picture of Trump in deep water, hair blowing sideways, labeled "Stormy."

BUMBLE BEE TO RELABEL CANS

Bumble Bee Foods agreed recently to change the packing on its Premium Select Medium Red Smoked Salmon Fillets in Oil after a consumer lawsuit was filed claiming the original label featuring a wild salmon hid the fact that the salmon are farm-raised and given a smoky flavor additive.

I would definitely want to know if I were buying that product. Over $5.2 million of the Bumble Bee Red Smoked Fillets were sold.

Bumble Bee is facing other litigation in a series of lawsuits accusing the company of participating in a price-fixing scheme with two other major fish distributors, StarKist and Chicken of the Sea.

I would say "sounds fishy," but that would be a horrible way to end this column.

Jim Porter is an attorney with Porter Simon licensed in California and Nevada, with offices in Truckee and Tahoe City, California, and Reno, Nevada. Jim's practice areas include: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA's, contracts, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. He may be reached at porter@portersimon.com or http://www.portersimon.com.