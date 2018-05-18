Law Review: Porter’s (humble) June 5 election recommendations

Believe it or not, quite a few of you ask for my voting recommendations for elections, so here we go with Placer and Nevada counties, as well as statewide propositions.

Nevada County will be participating in the brand new California Voter's Choice Act, so whether you asked for it or not you should have received a mail-in ballot.

STATEWIDE INITIATIVES

Prop. 68: YES. Proposition 68 authorizes $4 billion in general obligation bonds for the creation and rehabilitation of state and local parks as well as water quality and flood protection projects. $142 million is earmarked for the Sierra. YES, YES, YES.

Prop. 69: YES. Proposition 69 implements Senate Bill 1 which increased gasoline and diesel taxes on a bipartisan vote with Democrats prevailing. Prop. 69 requires that the money collected be used for transportation improvement projects. Makes sense.

Prop. 70: Proposition 70 requires a super majority vote to approve the use of cap-and-trade reserve funds instead of a simple majority. Sounds like a political vote. I am recommending NO on the general principle "when in doubt, vote no on any Proposition" especially if it is confusing.

Prop. 71: YES. All Senators and Assembly members in the Legislature voted to have all ballot measures take effect 5 days after the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election, so I'll go with YES.

Prop. 72: YES. This is a ridiculous Proposition in my mind even though it was approved unanimously by Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature — to exclude newly constructed rain-capture systems from property-tax reassessments — certainly nothing that rises to the level of a Proposition, but who am I to say no.

STATEWIDE/CONGRESS

Governor: Gavin Newsom is ready for the job, has ties to our region.

U.S. Senator: Dianne Feinstein, a hard-working, moderate Senator who deserves to be re-elected.

Congress 4th District: Jessica Morse is impressive and has the momentum. Regina Bateson is second choice, one of them will face off with Tom McClintock.

State Assembly District 1: Brian Dahle is a standup, reach-across-the-aisle Republican who deserves to be re-elected.

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony K. Thurmond.

Controller: Betty Lou Finley.

Treasurer: Fiona Ma.

Attorney General: Xavier Becerra.

Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara

State Board of Equalization District 1: I like Republican Ted Gaines.

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

NEVADA COUNTY

Assessor/Auditor/Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector: All three are unopposed, so Sue Horne for Assessor, Marcia Salter for Auditor/Controller, and Tina Vernon for Treasurer-Tax Collector.

Clerk/Recorder/Registrar of Voters: Greg Diaz.

District Attorney: Glenn Jennings.

Sheriff: John Foster.

Superior Court Judges: All unopposed: vote for Thomas M. Anderson, Robert L. Tamietti and Scott Thomsen.

PLACER COUNTY

Superintendent of Schools: Gayle Garbolino Mojica.

Superior Court Judge: Todd D. Irby.

Clerk/Recorder/Registrar of Voters: Ryan Ronco.

Assessor/Auditor-Controller/D.A./ Sheriff-Coroner-Marshal/Treasurer-Tax Collector: All are unopposed, so Assessor Kristen Spears; Auditor-Controller Andrew C. Sisk; District Attorney Scott Owens; Sheriff-Coroner-Marshal Devon M. Bell; and Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen.

SIERRA COUNTY

Re-elect Judge Yvette Durant.

If nothing else, take the time to VOTE.

Jim Porter is an attorney with Porter Simon licensed in California and Nevada, with offices in Truckee and Tahoe City, California, and Reno, Nevada. Jim's practice areas include: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA's, contracts, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. He may be reached at porter@portersimon.com or http://www.portersimon.com. Jim was the Governor's appointee to the Fair Political Practices Commission involving election law.