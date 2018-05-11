Diana Hitchen: An intelligent, yet simple solution to climate crisis

The Earth Day editorial in last week's edition "Fishing for a Big Catch" by Don Rogers did an excellent job explaining the Citizens Climate Lobby's philosophy and use of political will to nudge Rep. Tom McClintock toward joining the Climate Solutions Caucus.

I thought the Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal was glossed over a bit, and that an explanation of it would be perhaps the most useful information for a citizen interested in the issue to know, so here goes:

The Carbon Fee and Dividend proposes an initial fee of $15/metric ton on the CO2 equivalent emissions of fossil fuels, escalating by $10 each year, imposed upstream at the mine, well or port of entry. One hundred percent of the net fees from the carbon fee are returned directly to households as a monthly dividend, causing about two-thirds of households to break even or receive more than they would pay in higher prices, while also injecting billions into the economy, protecting family budgets, spurring innovation, and building demand for low-carbon products. Carbon Fee and Dividend would reduce CO2 emissions 52 percent below 1990 levels in 20 years and recycle the revenue to create an economic stimulus that adds 2.8 million jobs to the economy.

This is an extremely intelligent, yet simple solution to address and improve our current climate crisis.

I learned of it only recently, and I think many would benefit from understanding this policy and urging congress to adopt it.

Diana Hitchen

Recommended Stories For You

Truckee