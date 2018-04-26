Deirdre Henderson: Citizens Climate Lobby building political will for solutions

Citizens Climate Lobby building political will for solutions

In his Earth Day publisher's column in the April 20 edition, Don Rogers captured the respectful, patient, persistent way Citizens Climate Lobby volunteers go about building political will for climate change solutions. We are grateful for the time he took to understand and share how we do our work.

I would like to clarify that Citizens Climate Lobby's proposed carbon fee and dividend policy — putting a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuels as they come out of the ground or over the border and returning all of those revenues to American households as a monthly dividend — has been studied in two different ways.

Regional Economic Models, Inc. projected the macro effects of carbon fee and dividend over a 20-year period using sophisticated economic modeling techniques. The results of that study are available on a national basis or by each of the nine U.S. census districts. In both national and Pacific census district (where California is located) cases, carbon fee and dividend over 20 years increases GDP, increases real incomes, creates jobs, saves lives from decreased air pollution, and dramatically reduces carbon emissions.

A second study, a working paper by Kevin Ummel, a Research Scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, looks at the micro (household) effects of a carbon fee and dividend policy. This study's results can be accessed by congressional district. Ummel assessed the net financial impact on U.S. households of a $15/ton of CO2 carbon fee in which all proceeds are returned to households on a per-capita basis and reports results by economic quintiles. The study was done in response to a continual interest by members of congress in how their constituents would fare under Citizens Climate Lobby's carbon fee and dividend proposal.

Additional information about both studies is at Citizens Climate Lobby's website http://www.citizensclimatelobby.org.

Deirdre Henderson

Group leader

Citizens Climate Lobby North Tahoe Chapter