Sofia Rodriguez Diaz died peacefully in her home on March 7, 2018 at the age of 82.

She was born in Durango, Mexico and was a Kings Beach resident since 1965.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jose Aurelio Diaz, and daughter Elda Diaz. Sofia is survived by her two sons Cosme Diaz (Cindy) and Dagoberto Diaz (Cindy), daughter Sofia O. Diaz, three grandsons: Jason Diaz (Lauren), Mateo Diaz (Cassie) and Daryn Smith, and great-grandchildren Mateo, Reese, Elijah, and Brexton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 17 at 1:00 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 701 Mt. Rose Hwy, Incline Village NV.