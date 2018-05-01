Sherwood “Butch” Clair Hall

May 27, 1942 ~ April 19, 2018

Butch was born to Sherwood Clarence and Florence Maree Hall on May 27, 1942 in San Mateo, Ca. Following his father's entrepreneur lifestyle, Butch's childhood included living in Kings Beach, Los Altos, then settling in Grass Valley where Butch met his wife, Bonnie.

Butch and Bonnie ran away together to get married at the ages of 17 and 15 in Carson City, NV. They started married life in Grass Valley, Ca, where he made his living in saw mills, gas stations, and logging. He was a hard worker, always staying busy to provide for his family. While living in Grass Valley, Butch was blessed with two sons, Al and Tom. Family was first and foremost for Butch; he always had a heart for reaching outside of his family to help other kids at this game called life. Among those that had the honor of having his hand in raising them are Truman Casey, JR Wright, Vickie Dustin, and Chris Jensen. He is also heralded for saving his niece, Victoria Varnum, from a drowning accident when she was 18 months old.

The Halls moved to Truckee in 1966, where Butch began working in construction. He started as a truck driver and equipment operator, until moving into a plant manager position for Pat Shane. Butch later served ten years as an equipment operator for Teichert and three years for Hans Sanderson. With this and other construction work experience under his belt, Butch followed his entrepreneur roots and started Hall's Excavating in 1978. The business exceeded expectations and created more than a living for the Hall Family and the construction community of Truckee.

Butch lived a life making memories with family and friends. From motocross and working with his sons, to snow-birding at his second home in Oroville, there was always fun to be had! He could be found at various motocross venues in Northern California, on the family's houseboat in Oroville, or in the duck blind with his beloved dogs. Butch truly enjoyed hunting and fishing! Family and friends will dearly miss his inquisitive personality, piercing knowledge, and tough love!

Butch passed away on April 19, 2018 in Oroville, Ca, due to complications of kidney disease. Butch is survived by his wife, Bonnie, two sons, Al and his wife Casey of Truckee and Tom and his wife Beth of Oroville, four grandchildren, Jason, Buck, Andrew, Baylee, and Caitlin, two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and McKinley, along with many more family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on May 11, 2018, at Tahoe Forest Church, 10315 Hirschdale Rd in Truckee. All friends and family are encouraged to attend.