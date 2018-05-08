May 26, 1952 ~ October 29, 2017

Roy Martin Morfett passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on October 29, 2017. He was born May 26, 1952 in London, England and is survived by his wife of thirty years, Tracey, children, Taylor and Chloe, brothers John (Dana), Daniel (Pamela), in-laws Paul and Mary Taylor, brother-in-law Lawrence Taylor, and a large extended family in Australia.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joyce and Reginald Morfett.

Roy was an amazing man who lived his life to the fullest. He was known for being completely present in whatever he did and for having an extraordinary standard of excellence. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, world traveler, adventurer, sailor, bus driver, Master (and Uke) – a true renaissance man with an unquenchable spirit.

If you knew Roy, you know that he can't be summed up with a few words or in a short paragraph.

Please bring your stories and memories and come celebrate his life.

Truckee River Regional Park, 10500 Brockway Rd in Truckee – May 26th: 12-6 pm Potluck, Bring a chair & a blanket