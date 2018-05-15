January 24, 1941 ~ April 28, 2018

Ronald "Ron" Sherman Haight passed away on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at the age of 77. Born on January 24, 1941 in Oakland, California, Ron grew up in Lafayette, California, spending his childhood summers at his family's home on Hurricane Bay near Tahoe City. He graduated from Acalanes High School in Lafayette in 1958.

Ron pursued many career paths, among his favorites were ski patrol in Squaw Valley and caddying in the Pebble Beach area.

He was a sensitive man with a great sense of humor. In addition to his passion for skiing and golf, he was a talented artist.

After residing in Reno for many years, Ron returned to the Tahoe City/Kings Beach area for his remaining years where he reconnected with old friends and developed many new friendships.

Ron is survived by his brother Alan Haight of Sunriver, Oregon and his sister, Margaret Haight of Castro Valley, California. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Haight and Faith Haight Edmondson.

There will be a private family celebration of his life at a later time.

Donations in his memory may be made to Keep Tahoe Blue, keeptahoeblue.org.