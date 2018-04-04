Patrick David Plumb

December 19, 1955 – March 28, 2018

Patrick Plumb passed into eternal life on March 28, 2018 in his home after a long battle with multi-system atrophy at the age of 62.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Sidney & Mary Ruth Plumb. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Eileen Williams Plumb and three children; Micaela Plumb, Lisa Tobias (Jeffrey)Keeble, and David Tobias and four grandchildren; Emilee, Lauren & Joy Keeble and Owen Lee-Tobias. Other surviving family includes his sisters Pamela McCurdy, Maggie Victoria, Lizabeth Merryman, and brother, Matthew Plumb.

Pat graduated from the University of Oklahoma and earned master's degrees in Chemical Engineering and in Bio-Chemical Engineering. He worked as an Environmental Engineer for almost 40 years, most recently with the Army Corps of Engineers. While still able, he enjoyed all outdoor activities especially hiking, camping, fishing, kayaking and snorkeling. For these reasons he loved and made his home in Truckee, CA for the last 24 years.

His love of the Lord, his faithfulness and service to the Catholic Church, and his devotion to family were the driving forces in his life.

Donations may be made to Assumption of the BVM Church for benefit of the Truckee Food and Resource Support Center or to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA

Funeral Mass – 11am on April 6, 2018 at Assumption of the BVM Church in Truckee, CA.