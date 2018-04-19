Nancy Vasquez

VASQUEZ, Nancy Of Colfax, California, passed away on April 8, 2018 at the age of 65, she was a native of Oakland, California.

Survived by her loving husband Paul, 2 sons; Randy and Michael (Jenni) and two grandchildren; Ethan and Noah.

Nancy worked for the California Department of Motor Vehicles and retired out of the Truckee office.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 starting at 9:00AM with the funeral service at 10:00AM all at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, California, 916-725-2109).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's memory to the American Cancer Society or Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice program.

Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com