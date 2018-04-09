Murphy “Snaggle Tooth”

November 26, 2006 – April 7, 2018

Murphy aka Snaggle Tooth was a fourth generation Squaw Valley avalanche rescue dog. The lineage started with dog Elliot whose handler was Jimmy King, then continued with Aiko handler Gael Williams, Rasco handler Will Paden, Murphy handler Eric Seelenfreund, and continues with the current team of Boomer and Will Paden. They are a line of pure bred Golden Retrievers with the signature dark red coat.

Murphy had a lifetime of commitment to community service. He was certified in Avalanche rescue, Area searching, Cadaver searching and a Therapy dog. With those certifications he was a member of Squaw Dogs, Placer County Search and Rescue Tahoe Dog Team, Placer County Search and Rescue Wilderness Dog Team and Yosemite Search and Rescue. Murphy had many missions while being part of those teams. They included the slopes of Squaw to neighboring ski hills, all around Placer County and neighboring counties, Yosemite and Sequoia Kings National Parks and even Whistler Blackcomb for the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Murphy passed suddenly from what is thought to have been a ruptured tumor on his spleen. He is remembered fondly in our community by his family and friends.

RIP Murphy, We love you.