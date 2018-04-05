December 8, 1946 ~ November 4, 2017

Michael John Tyler, 71 of Carson City passed peacefully in his sleep at home, Nov 4, 2017.

Mike grew up in So San Francisco where he attended El Camino High. In the fall of 1986, he married the love of his life, Dawn, and started his own blasting business which he ran for 30 years before retiring. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Giants Baseball fan. He loved to cook, spend time with his family and to make people laugh.

He is survived by his wife Dawn, 2 kids-Carrie (Abe), Johnny (Nina); 4 grandkids- Mariel, Joey, Brad, Rachel; a brother, sister, cousin and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 1-4 Silver Oak Golf Course, Carson City