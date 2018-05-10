1985 ~ 2018

Kent Williams, 32, of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Roseville, CA, passed away on April 24, 2018.

Born in Truckee, CA in December 1985, Kent graduated from North Tahoe High School and attended Expression College in Emeryville, CA. Kent was a computer whiz and had recently received his private pilot's license. He loved photography and videography and capturing life's moments.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Williams; his brother, Eddie Williams; his sister, Mara Russell (Oliver); his two nephews Dustin Russell and Wade Russell and several extended family members. He is predeceased by his father, Paul Williams.

His celebration of life will be held on May 20th at 2pm at First United Methodist Church, 6414 Brace Rd, Loomis, CA 95650.

Donations may be made to http://www.gofundme.com/kent-williams-memorial-fund