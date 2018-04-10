On Monday, April 2nd, 2018, Keith Richard Gavin, son, brother, grandson,father and friend, passed away peacefully while working on his truck.

Keith was very hard working, passionate and gave his all in everything he did. At a very young age Keith watched his father and older brother operate heavy equipment and that helped him discover his passion and go on to become an extremely talented operator.

When Keith was not at work, which was rare, he was out with his dog, Jax, enjoying one of the many lakes in the area or hanging out with friends.

Keith will forever be remembered by his mother Teresa and her husband Kenny, father Troy and his wife Patti, brothers and sisters, Nick, Lynee, Maria, Patti and Tony, grandmothers, aunts, uncles and extended family. He will also be deeply missed by his young son Dawson.

In the short time we had Keith here with us, he was able to make many friends and meet many people and positively affect their lives. He will be lovingly remembered by them all.

Funeral services will be held at Sierra Bible Church, 11460 Brockway Rd, Truckee, on Saturday, April 14th at 1 PM. There will be an optional viewing after the service.