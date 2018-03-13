December 26, 1958 ~ February 19, 2018

Keaven Van Lom was born on December 26th, 1958 and died February 19th, 2018.

Keaven's life was tragically cut short, but her legacy was to leave the world a better place because of her compassionate soul.

Keaven was a brave warrior for all animals, a superbly creative writer, loving, zany, passionate, a song writer, guitarist, a lover of downhill skiing, and very witty and unspeakably funny, with a language all her own.

Keaven was a vegan and lover of all animals and a valiant defender of their rights. She was born in Orange, California. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where they lived until Keaven was 10, when her father's job took them to South Lake Tahoe.

Growing up in the beautiful outdoors, enjoying nature and skiing were Keaven's true passions. When it was time to spread her wings as an adult, she moved back to the Bay Area first, and then to Los Angeles in her mid-30s, where she worked for Mattel in Sales and Marketing for several years.

It was her restless creative spirit that spurred her on to leave Los Angeles for Nashville where she pursued her gift and passion for song writing. She lived in Nashville for several years, even winning a new song writers' award, but her beloved Lake Tahoe drew her back home in 2006.

Keaven worked for several companies in Truckee and Reno as a copy writer and office manager, including the Truckee Donner Land Trust. Her last project there was The Webber Lake Hotel, the last remaining structure on the historic Henness Pass Road. Recently, she wrote, produced and starred in a local Vegan cooking show that was popularly received by the TTCTV community.

Keaven was a loving sister to Adrian Lom, and was preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred and Shauna Lom. She will be dearly missed by her sister and her numerous friends in the Lake Tahoe Area, California, Nashville and around the world and of course, by her beloved cat, Lexie. Her life was cut short, but during her time here, she was a unique and beautiful spark. We will miss you K.V.

There will be a remembrance of Keaven's life on Sunday, April 15th at 2:00pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 11662 Brockway, Truckee, CA 96161. In true Keaven form, there will be a vegan potluck after the service in her honor. Please bring your favorite dish to share and a canned good donation for the Truckee Food Bank.