1958 – 2018

We will always remember his friendly smile, Joseph Cyril Aguera (Joe, Lil' Joe, Joey) transitioned peacefully at home on 4/17/2018 in Reno, NV at the age of 60.

Joe is survived by his father, Joseph R. Aguera; children, Nathan Aguera, Austin Aguera, Jessica Shrader (step daughter), and Craig Shrader (step son), his sister Teri Aguera-Fields (Ken Fields), and brother Steve Aguera, (Anthony DeMasi), niece and nephew Carly Fields, Sam Fields. He is also survived by many friends, cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Clare Aguera, grandparents Jose and Matilda Aguera, Cyril and Madeline Armstrong; Uncles, Cyril Armstrong, Mike Yurosek, and Joseph Armstrong, Aunts Prudie Hayes and Carmen Aguera, and Cousin Al Hayes.

Joseph Cyril was born on April 3, 1958 in San Fernando, CA to Joseph and Mary Clare Aguera. He graduated from Tahoe-Truckee High School in 1976. He was married two times, and raised four children. Joe grew up in Truckee and remained in town to work for the Truckee Sanitary District. After 33 years of service, he retired in 2015.

Even when he was a grown man, his family still called him Joey or Lil'Joe. That's because half the men in the family are named Joe! He was well known in the Truckee Tahoe area for being very outgoing, friendly, and an overall "big hearted" guy. He was generous to a fault, would give his shirt off his back to a friend or stranger. Joe was very active in the Truckee Community and served a term on the Truckee Town Council. It was his nature to take care of others. He loved his family and his many friends unconditionally. Having a family was always his greatest wish. He just wanted to love and be loved.

After retiring from the Sanitary District, he was starting to enjoy his life. He had just returned from a wonderful vacation with his best friend. He was working on his "Bucket List" when he was taken to be with the angels.

A service for Joe will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 10:00am at the Sierra Bible Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life.

The family would like to thank all our friends, especially Cassie and CJ, and family for their outpouring of thoughts and prayers as we process this sudden loss. Peace and blessings be with you Joey.