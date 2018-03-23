Gregory Edward Powell

March 11 1984 – March 3, 2018

Greg was born in Los Gatos, CA to Gary and Cheryll Powell. His first years were spent in Campbell CA, and the family moved to Truckee when he was 7 years old. He attended Truckee schools until his Junior year when he moved to Chico, CA. He graduated Chico high school in 2002, and attended Chico state and Butte Community college.

Greg had many talents, including school plays and music. He loved playing the tuba and trumpet and was involved in the Truckee Middle school and High school band programs and enjoyed playing in the Jazz bands. He moved to Corvallis, OR in 2008, and was employed by Corvallis Tool. He loved the outdoors, and took up climbing and enjoyed riding horses, especially his horses, Buckshot and Button. He joined the Oregon Equestrian Trails group and spent many happy hours riding and doing trail maintenance for the group with his loving dog Scarlett leading the way on trail rides.

He is survived by his sister Lisa Raumann of Rocklin, CA, his mom Cheryll Cross of Truckee, CA and his dad Gary Powell of Chico Ca.

There will be a celebration of life for Greg May 19, 2018 at the North Tahoe Convention center. A lunch will be served. Please RSVP to Cheryll.powell1@gmail.com.