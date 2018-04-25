February 12, 1943 ~ April 22, 2018

Eva Altintop Smith quietly passed away April 22, 2018, after a six-year battle with cancer. Eva had recently celebrated her 75th birthday and was looking forward to celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary in July. Born February 12, 1943, on the Black Sea in Feodosia, Crimea, Eva came to California with her family as a displaced person following the ravages of WW II. Of Armenian ancestry, Eva's family settled in the Fresno area of Central California where she attended school, learned English and graduated from Fresno State College (now CSU, Fresno) with a degree in Journalism. Upon graduation she was employed as a writer by the Fresno Bee newspaper and later wrote for the Lodi News Sentinel and the Visalia Times Delta. Other noteworthy employment included work as a paralegal, probation officer and pretrial interviewer. Eva retired from the Sacramento County Superior Courts in 2005 and moved to Truckee with her husband Gene in 2008.

Gene was her lifelong loving partner and she always said she knew he was the man she would marry from the first time she met him in a local Fresno coffee house. Eva greatly enjoyed her years in Truckee and especially took pleasure in photographing the beautiful landscape and the deer and other wildlife that inhabited her backyard. Eva was also known for her cooking and baking and spent many hours teaching her beloved grandchildren how to be great cooks.

She is survived by Gene, son Brian of Fair Oaks CA, sisters Tania Martell of Visalia CA and Barbara Paris of Clovis CA, and two grandchildren, Jake and Tara also of Fair Oaks. She was preceded in death by her brothers Nicolas of Bartlett Il and Alfons of Fresno.

A celebration of Eva's life will be held at a later date. Remembrances should be sent to the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee.